Index of Eight Core Industries increases by 4.6 per cent in January

New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.6 per cent (provisional) in January 2025 as compared to the last year. The production of cement, refinery products, coal, steel, fertilizers and electricity recorded positive growth in January 2025.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries. The eight core infrastructure sectors are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to January, 2024-25 is 4.4 percent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 most valued firms declines by Rs lakh crore

Coal production, which has a weight of 10.33 per cent, increased by 4.6 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 percent) declined by 1.1 percent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 1.5 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 8.3 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 1.7 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 14.5 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.6 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 1.3 per cent in January, 2025 over January, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per cent during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.