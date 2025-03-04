Honor launches new smartwatch

Barcelona: Honor Watch 5 Ultra was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. It arrives as the latest addition to the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM)’s smartwatch lineup which already comprises the Honor Watch 5 and the Watch 4 Pro.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra price is not known at the moment, however, the global website lists it as coming soon. It is offered in black and brown colourways, paired with a fluoroelastomer and leather strap, respectively. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Europe soon.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch (466 x 466 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz. Housed in a circular Grade 5 titanium alloy case, the smartwatch comes equipped with always-on display functionality for viewing important information at a glance. The display also has sapphire glass protection on top.

Users can leverage its Quick Health Scan feature to get an overview of their health. Further, it also gets an ECG tracking feature for instant reading. Meanwhile, the Healthy Morning Report delivers a summary of the previous day’s health data. The smartwatch comes with 100+ sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, and blood-oxygen monitoring.

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra has a new Free Diving Mode that allows users to dive underwater up to a depth of 40 metres. It boasts an IP68-rated build against dust and water ingress. It packs a 480mAh battery, which the company claims, can last up to 15 days on a single charge with typical usage.Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS.

Further, Honor also announced the expansion of the availability of the Honor Pad V9 to the global markets. The Honor Pad V9 price is set at EUR 449.90 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The tablet carries similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which has been available since last year.