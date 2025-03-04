Know How Much Sugar is Too Much

Consuming too much sugar can lead to serious health complications, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and dental issues. Sugar is a source of empty calories, meaning it adds to your calorie intake without providing essential nutrients. Overconsumption of sugar can lead to metabolic disorders, weight gain, and insulin resistance.

Sugar exists in two forms: natural and added. Natural sugars are found in whole fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. These sugars come with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them beneficial for health. Added sugars, on the other hand, are introduced during food processing or preparation. They provide empty calories without nutritional benefits.

Health experts suggest that added sugar intake should be limited to 5-10% of total daily calorie consumption. For an average adult, this equates to around 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar for women and 9 teaspoons (36 grams) for men. For children, the limit is even lower, depending on their age and calorie needs. These recommendations focus solely on added sugars, not naturally occurring sugars in whole foods.

How excess sugar impacts health

1. Weight gain and obesity

Excess sugar contributes to an energy imbalance, leading to weight gain. Sugary drinks, in particular, are a major culprit as they don’t provide a sense of fullness, encouraging overconsumption.

2. Increased risk of diabetes

High sugar consumption is linked to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes. Over time, excessive sugar can overwhelm the pancreas, impairing insulin production.

3. Heart disease

Added sugar increases the risk of heart disease by contributing to obesity, raising triglyceride levels, and increasing blood pressure. Even moderate overconsumption can strain the cardiovascular system.

4. Dental health problems

Sugar feeds harmful bacteria in the mouth, leading to plaque buildup, cavities, and gum disease. Limiting sugar intake can significantly improve oral health.

5. Impact on liver health

Fructose, a type of sugar found in many processed foods, is metabolised in the liver. Consuming too much can lead to fatty liver disease, impairing liver function over time.

6. Increased inflammation

High sugar intake triggers chronic inflammation, which is associated with various health conditions, including arthritis, heart disease, and even certain cancers.

7. Energy crashes and cravings

Sugar causes spikes and dips in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and an increased likelihood of craving more sugar. This cycle can disrupt daily productivity and mood.

Tips to manage sugar intake

1. Read food labels

Be aware of hidden sugars in processed foods by checking nutrition labels. Look for terms like “high-fructose corn syrup,” “sucrose,” or “dextrose.”

2. Choose natural sweeteners

Replace added sugars with natural alternatives like honey or stevia, which have a lower glycaemic impact.

3. Eat whole foods

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which provide natural sugars along with essential nutrients.

4. Limit sugary beverages

Swap sodas and energy drinks for water, herbal teas, or infused water to stay hydrated without added sugar.

5. Control portion sizes

Enjoy treats in moderation by opting for smaller portions or sharing desserts with friends and family.

6. Cook at home

Preparing meals at home allows you to control the amount of sugar added to your recipes.

7. Choose unsweetened options

Opt for unsweetened versions of foods like yoghurt, cereals, and nut butters to reduce hidden sugar intake.