Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Resigns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted the resignation of NCP MLA and Minister Dhananjay Munde and forwarded it to the Governor for further action. Fadnavis stated that Munde tendered his resignation, which was accepted without delay. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister had instructed Munde to step down following controversy surrounding his close aide, Walmik Karad, who was sent to judicial custody in January for his alleged involvement in a ?2 crore extortion case linked to the murder of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The resignation has sparked strong political reactions, with opposition leaders criticizing the Maharashtra government. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the delay in Munde’s removal, stating that public outrage forced the government to act after disturbing images of Deshmukh’s murder surfaced. Congress leader Saran Patel also accused the government of shielding Munde, claiming that Karad, the alleged mastermind behind the killing, was closely associated with the minister. Patel highlighted the brutality of the crime, alleging that the perpetrators filmed the attack and desecrated Deshmukh’s body.

Earlier in January, CM Fadnavis had assured that all accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be brought to justice, emphasizing that politics should not interfere with the legal process. He stated that law enforcement would act based on evidence and urged anyone with proof against individuals to come forward. Deshmukh was reportedly murdered on December 9 after opposing an extortion attempt involving an energy firm setting up windmills in his village. Fadnavis reiterated that the government’s priority remains delivering justice to Deshmukh’s family and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.