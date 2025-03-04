More than 200 children were raped: UN children’s agency

Children as young as one year old have been subjected to rape in Sudan since the beginning of 2024, according to UNICEF, which reported that sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war. The agency documented 221 cases of child rape, including boys, with the actual number likely much higher due to social stigma and limited access to services. The ongoing war between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 14 million people. The conflict has led to widespread atrocities, including forced child marriages and sexual violence, with cases reported across multiple states, including Khartoum, North Darfur, and South Kordofan.

UNICEF highlighted that more than 30% of the child rape victims were boys, with at least 16 children under five and four infants among those attacked. Many survivors face lasting physical and psychological trauma, with some children experiencing severe injuries, seizures, and suicidal thoughts. The SIHA Network reported that nearly a quarter of documented conflict-related sexual violence cases involved girls, including incidents where armed men targeted children while they were gathering fruit. Victims and their families often remain silent due to the fear of retaliation, rejection, and the deep-rooted stigma associated with sexual violence.

Survivor testimonies paint a harrowing picture of the suffering endured by victims. A girl from Omdurman described being rejected from displacement shelters after becoming pregnant from rape, while an abducted woman recalled being held captive for 19 days with other women and girls, forced to cook and clean for their captors. She recounted the horrifying abuse of a 15-year-old girl who was drugged and repeatedly raped, returning to their shared room covered in blood after each assault. UNICEF has condemned the use of sexual violence in the conflict, emphasizing its violation of international law and the urgent need for intervention to protect Sudan’s most vulnerable.