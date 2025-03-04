Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for 10th straight day

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex end lower on Tuesday. The Indian equity indices are ending lower for the 10th day in a row. The Nifty index ended below the 22,100 mark and Sensex ended below the 73,000 mark.

BSE Sensex ended l at 72,989.93, down by 96.01 pts or 0.13%. NSE Nifty 50 dropped 36.65 points or 0.17% to settle at 22,082.65.

Broader markets relatively outperform, midcap index ends with minor gains. Nifty Bank rises 131 points to 48,245 & midcap index 24 points to 48,008.

As many as 28 index stocks are in the red, while 22 advance. Bajaj Auto (-4.98%), Hero Motocorp (-3.05%) and Bajaj Finserv (-2.62%) are the top losers. On the other hand, BPCL (3.15%), SBI (2.93%) and BEL (2.89%) are the top gainers.

Stocks advanced on BSE , were 2,269 against 1,643 stocks that declined, and 135 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,047. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 52, and those that hit a 52-week low was 547. A total of 173 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 311 in the lower circuit.