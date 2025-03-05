Air India sacks trainer pilot, grounds 10 pilots over training lapse probe

Air India has terminated a simulator trainer pilot after an internal investigation confirmed that he failed to properly conduct recurrent simulator training for pilots. The probe was initiated following a whistleblower complaint, which was later substantiated by a detailed review of evidence. As a precautionary measure, ten pilots who underwent training under the dismissed trainer have been grounded pending further investigation. The airline has voluntarily reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and commended the whistleblower for bringing the issue to light.

Following its privatization under the Tata Group, Air India implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear ethical standards and cultural transformation within the organization. This initiative includes comprehensive training for all employees on ethics-related policies, covering anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and whistleblowing. The airline has also formed an Apex Ethics Committee, led by senior management, to enforce a zero-tolerance approach toward unethical behavior. Regular awareness campaigns are conducted to reinforce these principles among employees.

Air India has established a structured process to handle ethical violations, which includes capturing allegations, conducting independent investigations, and enforcing strict consequences. These investigations are conducted by an experienced team without external interference. As part of this process, over 30 employees have been terminated in 2024 for various ethical breaches, with additional disciplinary actions taken against others. The airline continues to prioritize ethical integrity and regulatory compliance across its operations.