Apple introduces iPad Air (2025): Price, Features

Mumbai: Apple launched the iPad Air (2025). This is a refreshed version of the iPad Air that was introduced last year. The new iPad Air model is equipped with Apple’s M3 chip and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Meanwhile, the company introduced the 11th generation iPad (2025). Apple also launched a revamped Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air with a larger trackpad and a 14-key function row and a USB Type-C port for charging.

iPad Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant begins at Rs. 74,900. The 13-inch model is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options that are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. It will be sold in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

On the other hand, pricing for the iPad (2025) with Wi-Fi connectivity begins at Rs. 34,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at Rs. 49,900. The tablet will go on sale in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways. The tablets will do on sale on March 12. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air (2025) will be sold in 11-inch and 13-inch variants that cost Rs. 26,900 and Rs. 29,900, respectively. The Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad (2025) is priced at Rs. 24,900.

iPad Air (2025) Specifications

The iPad Air (2025) runs on iPadOS 18 with support for Apple Intelligence features. The company says the M3 chip also delivers improved graphics performance with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching.

The new iPad Air is equipped with a Liquid Retina LCD screen, in 11-inch (2,360×1,640 pixels) and 13-inch (2,732×2,048 pixels) display options. It has a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it is equipped with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air (2025) versions are available in Wi-Fi and WiFi + Cellular variants. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular options include support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks. It is equipped with a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor and a fingerprint sensor that handles Touch ID.

The iPad Air (2025) is equipped with a USB Type-C port. The 11-inch model packs a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch variant has a 36.59Wh battery. Apple says the new iPad offers up to 10 hours (Wi-Fi) and 9 hours (Wi-Fi + Cellular) of battery life when watching video

Apple’s new iPad (2025) is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip that was first introduced in September 2022. It also runs on iPadOS 18, but doesn’t offer support for Apple Intelligence features. The iPad (2025) now has 128GB of storage as default — its predecessor started at 64GB. The new model features the same 12-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing Center Stage camera (f/2.4) as the iPad (2022).

Similarly, the network connectivity options on the iPad (2025) are the same as the model launched three years ago. You get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular options include support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks.

The iPad (2025) is equipped with a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Apple says the 11th generation iPad packs a 28.93Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 9 hours of battery life while watching video on the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.