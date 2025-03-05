JU protests continue for third day; VC hospitalized with high BP

Protests at Jadavpur University entered their third consecutive day on Wednesday as students continued to demand action over alleged assaults on their peers. The agitating students had set a 4 PM deadline for interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their grievances, but he did not appear, as he was admitted to a private hospital in the morning due to high blood pressure. His absence further angered the protesters, who accused him of neglecting his responsibilities. Members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and other ultra-left groups staged demonstrations, while the state Congress also protested at the university gate, condemning alleged atrocities against students.

The students’ key demands include filing a hit-and-run case against Education Minister Bratya Basu, whose car allegedly hit student Indranuj Roy, who remains hospitalized. They also called for the withdrawal of police cases against students and the release of those arrested, claiming that seven cases have been filed, including four against Roy. Additionally, they insisted that the university bear the full cost of medical treatment for the injured students. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) reiterated its demand for Basu’s resignation, blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress’s student wing TMCP and the ABVP for instigating violence on campus.

The protests were sparked by campus violence on March 1, when two students, including Roy, were injured after Basu’s convoy allegedly grazed past them during a confrontation. The incident occurred when Left-leaning students attempted to block the minister’s departure, demanding discussions on long-overdue student union elections. Amid the turmoil, Basu claimed that protesters damaged his car’s windshield, causing him injuries. Meanwhile, Roy’s father, Amit Roy, acknowledged Basu’s outreach but joined the ongoing protests alongside AIDSO and DSF students, reinforcing the demand for accountability and student safety.