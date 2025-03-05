Know when will Holi 2025 be celebrated

Holi is a festival that is celebrated widely in India. It is also known as the Festival of Colours. Usually celebrated in March, the date of the festival depends on the movement of the moon. Holi is a festival that is celebrated on Purnima or a full moon night in the month of Phalgun.

The two-day festival begins with Holika Dahan on the first day and Holi on the second day. On the day of Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires which signifies the victory of good over evil. On the second day, people worship Lord Krishna and his consort Radha.

According to Drik Panchang, this year Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Purnima tithi will begin at 10:35 AM on March 13, 2025 and will end at 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025. This means that Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the Purnima tithi begins.

The festival celebrates the victory of Prahlad over the demoness Holika, symbolising the power of faith and righteousness.