Komaki launches X3 series in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Komaki Electric Vehicle, a leading brand in the electric vehicle sector, has launched its new Komaki X3 series. The new electric scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 52,999 (ex-showroom).

The Komaki X3 comes with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that charges quickly and delivers a long range. The X3 boasts a digital dashboard, multiple riding modes, and enhanced security features. It has a sleek, aerodynamic body and premium alloy wheels.

Also Read: Holi 2025: Indian Railways announces special train to this state: Details

This e-scooter promises minimal maintenance and zero emissions, making it an eco-friendly choice. To celebrate International Women’s Day, Komaki is offering a special ‘Buy 2 at Rs 99,999’ deal. The Komaki X3 will be available at dealerships across India and on e-commerce platforms.