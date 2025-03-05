Two earthquakes, including 5.7 magnitude, jolt Manipur; tremors felt across Northeast

Two consecutive earthquakes shook Manipur on Wednesday, with tremors felt across the Northeast. The first quake, measuring 5.7 magnitude, struck at 11:06 am with its epicenter located 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district at a depth of 110 km, according to the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong. The tremors were widely felt in Assam, Meghalaya, and other parts of the region.

A second earthquake, measuring 4.1 magnitude, hit Manipur’s Kamjong district at 12:20 pm at a depth of 66 km. Following the quakes, cracks were observed in several buildings across the state. One of the affected structures was a school building in Wangjing Lamding, Thoubal district, where a relief camp for ethnic violence victims was being operated. Videos of the damage were shared on social media.

Authorities in Imphal are assessing the extent of damage caused by the quakes, though no major destruction has been officially confirmed. Officials stated that no reports of damage have emerged from other states in the region so far. Investigations are ongoing to verify the impact and ensure safety in affected areas.