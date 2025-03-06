Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw: Expat wins grand prize of Dh20 million

Abu Dhabi: Jahangir Alom, 44-year-old Bangladeshi national living in Dubai won Dh20 million in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Jahangir has been living in Dubai for six years and worked as an office assistant at Dubai Dry Docks, purchased ticket number 134468 on February 11.

For the past three years, he has been pooling money with 14 other friends, 13 Bangladeshis and one Indian, to participate in the Big Ticket draw. Together, the group of 14 contributed Dh1,000 to buy the winning ticket, with Jahangir contributing Dh100 this time. His share of the massive Dh20 million prize amounts to approximately Dh2 million, while others who contributed Dh50 will receive Dh100,000 each.

Meanwhile, Pakistani and Portuguese expats based in the UAE have won Dh250,000 each in the Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw series. Nadeem Afzal, a UAE resident hailing from Pakistan purchased his lucky winning ticket, number 272-339880, online. The other winner is Edward Fernandes, a 58-year-old expat from Lisbon, who has been living in Dubai for the past 29 years. He has been trying his luck since 2004. For 20 years, he has purchased tickets, always holding onto hope.

Those who wish to participate can purchase tickets at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.