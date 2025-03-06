Banks to introduce new rules for UPI payments from this date

Mumbai: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out a fresh set of guidelines for UPI payments. These changes will take effect from April 1.

Under the new guidelines, banks are supposed to update their list regularly by removing numbers that have been disconnected or surrendered i.e., churned mobile numbers. According to the latest guidelines, banks and payment service providers (PSP) will use the mobile number revocation list/ digital intelligence platform and update their database accordingly at regular intervals, at least on a weekly basis.

‘The activity of recycled mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers,’ NPCI said in a circular dated March 3, 2025.

The guidelines also stated that the UPI apps shall obtain explicit user consent with clear opt-out option (by default checked out, and user needs to click on opt-in) for seeding or porting UPI number. UPI app shall ensure clear, non-intrusive communication without misleading/ forceful messaging. Consent shall not be taken or during a transaction in any condition.

Seeding or porting communications of UPI number will exclude miscommunication (for example — the user will stop receiving the money using UPI without taking an action or seeding the number in mapper).

‘In case NPCI mapper response time is not as per requirements, PSP app can resolve the number locally, subject to the PSP app report such occurences on monthly basis to NPCI,” NPCI said in the circular. All members are advised to comply before March 31, 2025,’ it added.

By March 31, 2025, all banks and UPI service providers must comply with these new rules. From April 1, 2025, they’ll also need to share detailed monthly reports with NPCI, including: Total UPI IDs linked to mobile numbers

– Active unique users per month

– Number of transactions handled using the updated mobile number systemLocally resolved UPI number-based transactions