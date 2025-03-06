Char Dham Yatra 2025 Dates Announced

Shimla: The revered Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand will begin on April 30, 2025. Char Dham Yatra includes four pilgrimage sites: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Devotees can register through the official Uttarakhand government website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in, which will begin on March 1, 2025. According to sources, 60% of registrations will be done online and 40% offline. For the first 15 days, the offline registration process will be available 24 hours per day. Following this period, the timing will be changed according to demand. If the situation remains under control, registration times may be changed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. To make the procedure easier, 20 registration stations will be set up in Haridwar and Rishikesh, with 15 counters in Vikasnagar.

Yamunotri Temple: The Yamunotri Temple, in the Uttarkashi district, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. This hallowed site was built by Maharaja Pratap Shah of Tehri Garhwal and is located at the Yamuna River’s source. Pilgrims must walk 6 kilometres from Janki Chatti to the temple.

Gangotri Temple: The Gangotri Temple, devoted to the sacred River Ganga, is located at an elevation of about 3,048 metres.

Kedarnath Temple: Kedarnath Temple, nestled amidst the beautiful Himalayan peaks, sits at 3,584 metres. It is one of Lord Shiva’s twelve Jyotirlingas and is regarded as one of the most sacred sanctuaries in Hinduism.

Badrinath Temple: This temple, located in the town of Badrinath, is dedicated to Lord Badrinarayan (a form of Lord Vishnu). The temple houses a remarkable 3.3-foot-tall black stone deity from the Vedic Age.