Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ultraviolette, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has introduced its first electric scooter for the Indian market. The electric scooter named Tesseract has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for first ten thousand customers.

The first electric scooter of the brand follows its principle of aviation-inspired designs. Specifically, the Ultraviolette Tesseract gets an aggressive design inspired by combat helicopters. It gets sharp cuts and creases on the front apron as well as the rest of the body, complementing the design of the floating DRLs and dual LED projector headlamps. A similar angular pattern is seen on the sides and rear end of the EV. All of this is complemented by paint schemes like Desert, Stealth Black, and Sonic Pink.

It comes with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, onboard navigation, 34-litre underseat storage, ride analytics, towing alert, and 14-inch wheels. The brand offers features like Front and rear RADAR tech, blind spot monitoring, collision avoidance, overtake alerts, lane change assist, rear collision alert, integrated Dashcam, haptic feedback on the handlebar, and more.

The Tesseract offers 261 km of IDC range on a single charge. It comes with an electric motor capable of putting out 20 hp of power. Using this power, the EV can accelerate from 0 to 80 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It is capable of achieving a top speed of 125 kmph.