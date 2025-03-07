Air carrier offers flights tickets from UAE at Dh15

Manila: Air carrier based in the Philippines’, Cebu Pacific has announced a discount offer. The offer named Super Seat Fest is launched to mark its 29th anniversary.

From March 6 until March 11, 2025, travellers from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as Dh15 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from July 1 to November 30.

From Dubai to Manila, passengers can fly to 29 other Philippine destinations. Through its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, CEB connects travellers to the Philippines with ease.

The number of visitors to the Philippines surged from 112,500 in 2022 to 233,170 in 2023 with the figure expected to cross 250,000 for 2024.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. CEB offers multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets, for booking flights and purchasing add-ons.