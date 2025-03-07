Indian Railways announces a new Vande Bharat Express connecting these states: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has officially announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express connecting New Delhi and Patna Junction. This new semi-high-speed service will operate as a Holi Special Train.

The New Delhi to Patna Vande Bharat Express will run as Train Number 02436, while the return service from Patna to New Delhi will operate as Train Number 02435. This train will cover a distance of 1000 km in 12 hours.

The train will follow a special schedule, running from March 8 to March 20 for Train 02436 (New Delhi to Patna) and from March 9 to March 21 for Train 02435 (Patna to New Delhi). It will remain non-operational on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively.

This Vande Bharat Express will travel via Prayagraj Rambag, Ballia, and Chhapra Junction. Passengers can board or deboard at nine major stoppages, including Ghaziabad, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra Junction, and Patliputra Junction.

Train number 02436, running from New Delhi to Patna, will depart at 08:30 hrs and reach Patna Junction at 22:30 hrs. Key halts along the route include Ghaziabad at 09:00 hrs, Kanpur Central at 13:12 hrs, Prayagraj Junction at 15:15 hrs, and Varanasi at 16:50 hrs. The train will also stop at Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra Junction, and Patliputra Junction before its final destination.

On the return leg, train number 02435 will depart from Patna Junction at 05:30 hrs and reach New Delhi at 20:10 hrs. En route, it will halt at Patliputra, Chhapra Junction, Suraimanpur, Ballia, Ghazipur City, Varanasi, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, and Ghaziabad, offering convenient travel options for passengers.

Passengers can choose from two classes of travel: AC Chair Car – priced at Rs 2,575 and Executive Chair Car – priced at Rs 4,655.