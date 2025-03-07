KTM discontinues these two bikes in India

Mumbai: KTM has discontinued its two models in the Indian market. The brand has now decided to discontinue its two popular 125 cc bikes- the KTM 125 Duke and the RC 125, from 1st April 2025. The KTM 125 Duke and the KTM RC 125 won’t receive any updates and refrains from the OBD2B compliance, as it is not financially viable for the company.

KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 get a124.7 cc liquid cooled, DOHC engine, matted with a 6-speed gearbox. KTM launched the 125 Duke in 2021, and it gets a 124.7 cc liquid cooled, DOHC engine that works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox. It is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 14.5 HP and 12 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces a new Vande Bharat Express connecting these states: Details

From the past few years, the Indian two wheeler customers have shifted the base from smaller engines to bigger engines, like- 350cc, 390cc, 450 cc and so on. KTM recently launched the 390 Enduro and other bikes corresponding to the segment.