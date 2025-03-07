Powerful earthquake hits Chile

Antofagasta: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Chile. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck the region of Antofagasta at a depth of 93 km.

Chile is renowned as one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. Chile is situated on the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire.’ This seismically turbulent region is infamous for its frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most active seismic zones on Earth. Chile’s location along this volatile boundary subjects it to the relentless movements of tectonic plates, leading to frequent and sometimes devastating seismic activity.