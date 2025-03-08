Astrological predictions for March 8

Today is the Udaya Tithi Navami of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Navami Tithi will remain till 8:17 AM today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 4:24 PM. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 11:29 PM.

Aries

Today your day will be spent with family members. You will get a chance to help needy people. Problems coming in work will end today. Today you should avoid talking to anyone in anger. Today your financial condition will be fine.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 1

Taurus

Today, by doing extra work in the office, the pending work will be completed. Today you should avoid getting into any kind of dispute. People doing online business are likely to get a big order today. Married life will be better today.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today there are chances of getting special news. Today you need to be a little careful in your food habits. You should avoid eating junk food. You will have to work hard to get financial benefits.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Your financial side will be stronger than before. Today you will get big opportunities to earn money.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Leo

Today your company will get an offer to deal with a big company. People associated with music will participate in a concert. You will get the support of parents in your work. Students are going to get great success.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled. You may have to travel to another city today in connection with business. Today will be a better day for commerce students.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day is going to be good for arts students.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today will prove to be a day of progress for you. Today you will take interest in religious activities.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today you will fulfill your family responsibilities well. You should avoid sharing personal problems with everyone. Avoid eating too much oily food today.

Lucky Colour- white

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today you will meet an influential person. You will get an opportunity to suddenly gain money in business.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today new ideas will come to your mind in terms of business. Today everything will remain good in the family. Overall, today will be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Pisces

Today you will get full love and support from family members. The day is going to be beneficial for accounts students, today your hard work will pay off.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 9