Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line services halted between MG Road and Magadi Road on March 9

Bengaluru Metro commuters should anticipate service disruptions on the Purple Line this Sunday, March 9, as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension for track maintenance. Metro services between Magadi Road and MG Road will be unavailable from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, affecting key stations such as Cubbon Park, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. To prevent inconvenience, QR ticket purchases for the affected section will be restricted until 10 AM, and passengers are advised not to buy tickets or tokens for travel between the Purple Line and Green Line during this period.

Despite the suspension, metro services will continue to operate on other parts of the Purple Line, including Challaghatta to Magadi Road and MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi), starting at 7 AM. Additionally, trains on the Green Line, running from Nagasandra to Silk Institute Metro stations, will also function as per the usual schedule from 7 AM onwards. However, Majestic station on the Purple Line will not be accessible during the maintenance window.

BMRCL has urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension. The metro authority has assured that regular operations will resume after 10 AM and emphasized that the maintenance work is essential for ensuring safe and efficient metro services in the long run.