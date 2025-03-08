Google Doodle honors women in STEM on International Women’s Day

On March 8, Google marked International Women’s Day with a special doodle celebrating the contributions of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). The artwork, displayed on Google’s homepage, highlights the achievements of women who have played pivotal roles in space exploration, scientific research, and historical discoveries. While acknowledging progress, Google also pointed out that women still make up only 29% of the global STEM workforce, emphasizing the need for further efforts toward gender equality in these fields.

International Women’s Day has been officially recognized by the United Nations since 1975 to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. The origins of this observance date back to 1909 when the Socialist Party in America initiated the celebration. In 1910, the event gained international recognition at the Copenhagen Conference, and since then, it has been embraced by countries around the world as a day to acknowledge women’s contributions and advocate for gender equality.

Google Doodles are temporary modifications of the Google homepage logo created to commemorate significant events, holidays, and influential individuals. The tradition began in 1998 when Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin altered the logo to indicate their participation in the Burning Man festival. Over the years, Google Doodles have evolved, with the first international doodle appearing in 2000 for Bastille Day and the first interactive game doodle released in 2010 to celebrate Pac-Man’s 30th anniversary. These doodles serve as both educational and entertaining tributes to historical milestones and cultural icons.