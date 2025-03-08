Know benefits of rose tea, know how to make

Roses have many benefits. Rose petals are used to make various dishes, sweets and sherbets. Rose is also very beneficial for the skin.

Rose tea contains nutrients like antioxidants, iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Rose tea helps to keep you fresh and stress-free.

Helpful in weight loss

Rose tea contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in improving digestion and increase metabolism. Rose tea helps in reducing weight by reducing fat.

Beneficial for the skin

Rose tea is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help protect the skin from infections. The vitamin C and vitamin E present in it provide rich nutrition to the skin, making the skin look soft and young. It protects the skin from radicals and also reduces blemishes. Regular consumption of rose keeps the skin hydrated.

Strengthen the immune system.

Rose tea contains high amounts of antioxidants and vitamins, which can help in strengthening immunity naturally.

Improves the digestive system

The anti-inflammatory properties present in rose tea help improve digestion. Its consumption provides relief from problems like gas, indigestion, constipation and acidity.

Reduces stress

Rose tea helps in reducing your stress. The antioxidants present in it reduce stress, refresh the mood and help in getting better sleep.

Rose Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

A fresh rose

Raw honey 1 tsp (optional)

Instructions:

Get one fresh rose, pluck the petals, and wash them thoroughly.

Add ½ a cup of water and the rose petals in a teapot or a saucepan.

When the water starts boiling simmer it for 5 minutes or wait until the color of rose petals runs off completely into the water.

Use a strainer and transfer the tea to a cup.

Now you can add honey as per your taste. (You can also add lemon to this tea if you have a strong liking for tangy flavor).