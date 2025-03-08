Maharashtra BJP leaders propose Private Member Bill against love jihad, forced conversions

In a move to address concerns over religious conversions and so-called “Love Jihad” in Maharashtra, BJP leaders Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sudhir Mungantiwar have introduced a Private Member Bill during the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The bill seeks to establish strict legal provisions against forced religious conversions, particularly those occurring after marriage. Speaking about the proposal, Mungantiwar emphasized its aim to prevent individuals from being pressured into converting, whether through coercion or unilateral decisions within marriages. He also expressed plans to propose educational initiatives to raise awareness if the bill proceeds to discussion in the assembly.

The bill proposes stringent penalties, including up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 for cases of forced conversion. If the victim belongs to a vulnerable group—such as women, Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) individuals—the punishment could extend to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. The bill is yet to be tabled for discussion but is expected to be considered at a later stage during the assembly session.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government formed a high-level committee to examine issues related to forced conversions and “Love Jihad.” Led by the Director General of Police, the seven-member panel includes officials from various departments, including women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, and social justice. The committee has been tasked with studying the issue and recommending legislative measures to curb such practices.