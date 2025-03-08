Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces penalties for public fasting violations

Kuwait: Kuwait has announced penalties for public fasting violations during Ramadan. As per authorities offenders who publicly break the fast during Ramadan, will face fines of up to 100 Kuwaiti dinars ($325), up to one month in jail, or both under Law No. 44 of 1968.

A violation occurs when an individual intentionally eats, drinks, or smokes in public during daylight hours without a legitimate excuse, such as illness or travel. Authorities urge those exempt from fasting to do so privately to avoid public offence. The law also applies to businesses, with establishments allowing public fasting violations risking closure for up to two months. The Kuwait Municipality has issued strict guidelines on shop and restaurant operating hours, allowing preparations for iftar two hours before sunset.