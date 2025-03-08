This firm ranked among India’s most valued brands

Surat: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) has been ranked as the third most valued brand in India in the prestigious YouGov India Value Rankings 2025. , Amul is the only Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in the top three list, alongside e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

Amul’s widespread & deep-rooted presence across all markets in India is reflected through its strong ranking across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities. It holds the No.1 position in Tier-2 cities and remains among the top three in Tier-1 and Tier-3 cities. Additionally, Amul ranks third among male consumers and second among female consumers.

The YouGov India Value Rankings 2025 is based on consumer insights from 1.3 Lakh urban Indians, evaluated brands across key sectors such as food & beverages, airlines, consumer appliances, e-commerce, personal care etc. for their ability to provide the best value for money.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd is the world’s largest farmer owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million farmers, responsible for marketing Amul milk and milk products across 50+ countries. Amul is the country’s largest milk cooperative. The USD 10 billion dairy cooperative collects 32 million Liters of milk every day and distributes annually over 22 billion packs of Amul products which include Milk, Butter, Cheese, Ghee, and Ice cream among many others.