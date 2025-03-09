Dehradun Brahmin community opposes Kedarnath-style temple in Etawah

The Brahmin community in Dehradun has strongly opposed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s plan to construct a temple in Etawah modeled after the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga. Members of the “Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh” submitted a memorandum to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through the city magistrate, demanding immediate action against those attempting to replicate the revered Kedarnath temple. They argued that such an act is disrespectful to Lord Kedarnath and deeply hurts religious sentiments. Citing a similar case in Burari, Delhi, where a temple named “Shri Kedarnath Dham” faced opposition and was halted, they warned against such attempts elsewhere.

Mahasangh officials highlighted the Uttarakhand government’s existing policy prohibiting the establishment of new temples or trusts under the names of the four sacred shrines—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. They reiterated that Chief Minister Dhami had firmly stated that any attempts to construct replicas of these holy sites would face strict legal action. They also condemned the misuse of these sacred names for financial gains, as seen in Delhi, where a trust allegedly collected donations using the Kedarnath name, sparking protests from priests, saints, and locals.

Lalchand Sharma, patron of the Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh, emphasized that the sanctity of these four pilgrimage sites holds immense significance for Sanatani Hindus worldwide, not just in Uttarakhand. He asserted that the people of Devbhoomi would not tolerate any attempts to exploit their religious heritage for commercial purposes. Sharma reiterated that the Uttarakhand government has already implemented strict regulations against naming new temples or organizations after these revered shrines to prevent unauthorized replication and misuse of their religious identity.