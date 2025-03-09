Holi 2025: Delicious Desserts Recipe

Kala Jamun

Ingredients: 250 grams Khoya, one kilogram of sugar, 50 grams of all-purpose flour, 50 grams of Paneer, and five grams of green cardamom powder.

Grate fresh Khoya in a bowl. Add sieved Maida and coated cheese, and mix well. Add cardamom powder and make a dough. Prepare the sugar syrup by boiling the sugar in four cups of boiling water. Keep it warm. Make small softballs of even size. Heat oil in a Kadai and deep-fry the ball until golden. Drain and soak them in the sugar syrup. Serve Hot!

Thandai Phirnee

Ingredients: 100 grams of soaked Basmati rice, two kilograms of milk, 20 grams of sugar, one gram of saffron, 15 grams of Pista, 10 grams of cardamom powder, and 15 grams of Thandai.

Soak the rice for 20 minutes and then, grind. Boil the milk in a deep pan. Lower the heat and let it simmer till the milk reduces a little. Add the ground soaked rice, sugar, cardamom powder, saffron and rose water to the milk. Now, add Thandai to it and mix to make it a little thinner. Serve hot or cold, as per your preference.

Falooda

Ingredients: eight grams of Sabja seeds, 75 grams of Falooda Sev, half a kilogram of water, 86 grams of rose syrup, 850 grams of milk, 50 grams of Malai Kulfi, and 15 grams of mixed nuts.

Soak the Sabja seeds in water for about 20-30 minutes. Once they swell, drain the extra water using a strainer and set the soaked seeds aside. Prepare the Falooda Sev according to package instructions. Some require just soaking it in warm water or you can cook them in hot water until softened. Boil water on medium to high heat. Add the Falooda Sev or your preferred choice of vermicelli. If they are long, then just break or chop them prior to cooking. Once cooked, using strainer or colander, drain the extra water. Then rinse the cooked Falooda Sev in fresh water. Drain the water again. Keep covered aside till they are cooled completely at room temperature.

Chop the nuts and set aside. In four tall glasses each, add 1.5-2 tablespoons rose syrup. Depending upon the sweetness preferred and the size of the glass add less or more of the rose syrup. Then add two tablespoons soaked sabja seeds. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of the falooda sev. In a slow stream, pour about 1 cup milk. Then top with malai kulfi. Garnish with a few raisins, sliced pistachios, almonds or cashews. For a bright pop of color, you can decorate with a few glazed cherries or tutti-frutti.