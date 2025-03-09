Know when is total lunar eclipse 2025

Eclipse is an astronomical event wherein the Earth or the moon comes in the way of the Sun’s light. This forms a shadow on Earth or Moon, thereby, forming an eclipse. During a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in the way of the Sun’s light and casts its shadow on Earth. On the other hand, during a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in the way of the Sun’s light and casts a shadow on the Moon.

This year, there will be four eclipses; two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. The first eclipse of the year will be a Total Lunar Eclipse. The next eclipse will be a Partial Solar Eclipse. Both of these eclipse will take place in March, 2025.

The first eclipse of 2025 is a Total Lunar Eclipse which will take place on March 14, 2025. This will coincide with Holi which will also be celebrated on March 14. The eclipse will begin at 09:29 AM and end at 03:39 PM. The eclipse will reach its peak at 12:29 PM. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 11:57 AM and will end at 01:01 PM and the duration of the total phase will be for 01 hour and 04 mins. The lunar eclipse will not be visible from India.

The lunar eclipse that will take place on March 14 will be a “Blood Moon”. This happen when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and Moon which makes the moon appear Red. This happens because Earth’s atmosphere absorbs the other colours while it bends some sunlight toward the Moon which makes it look red.