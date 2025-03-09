Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

Beijing: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

.‘EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/03/2025 02:30:20 IST, Lat: 28.05 N, Long: 88.16 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,’ NCS stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, another earthquake occurred in the region, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale. On March 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km.

Also Read: Tecno unveils new multispectral imaging sensor

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas’ peaks.