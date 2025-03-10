Over 53% of 30.68 crore e-Shram registered workers are women

As of March 3, 2025, over 30.68 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, with women accounting for 53.68% of the total registrations, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Launched in August 2021, the e-Shram portal aims to create a National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) linked with Aadhaar to provide them with a Universal Account Number (UAN). Uttar Pradesh leads in registrations with over 8.38 crore workers, followed by Bihar with 2.97 crore. Among the total registered, over 16.47 crore are women, highlighting significant female participation.

The portal categorises unorganised workers by occupation, with agriculture accounting for the highest number at nearly 16 crore registrations, followed by the construction sector with 2.77 crore and domestic workers at 2.89 crore. To streamline social security benefits, the government launched e-Shram—‘One-Stop Solution’—in October 2024, integrating various welfare schemes into a single platform. So far, 13 Central government schemes, including PM-SVANidhi, PMSBY, and PMJJBY, have been mapped to the portal, allowing registered workers to access and track benefits more efficiently.

To further improve accessibility, the Ministry of Labour and Employment introduced multilingual functionality on January 7, 2025, using the Bhashini platform. This upgrade enables workers to interact with the portal in 22 Indian languages, making it more inclusive and user-friendly for unorganised workers across the country.