BSF captures 29 Bangladeshi nationals near Tripura border

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals, including an alleged tout, along the Indo-Bangladesh border between March 6 and 10. The operations were carried out in various locations, including Lankamura, Nischintpur, Harnakhola, Agartala Railway Station, Churaibari, Dharmanagar, Sabroom, and L K Para. These actions were part of the BSF’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal border crossings and related activities.

To enhance border security, the BSF has increased its surveillance and intelligence efforts while also engaging with local communities. Over nine village coordination meetings were conducted to address concerns and strengthen cooperation. Additionally, BSF units intensified their patrols along the international border to prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling.

In early March 2025, BSF troops successfully foiled several smuggling attempts, seizing contraband worth Rs 2.88 crore. This included narcotics, cattle, rice, and 280.67 kg of ganja. To further improve border security, 61 coordinated patrols were conducted, and multiple meetings were held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to enhance collaboration in tackling illegal activities along the border.