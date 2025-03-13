BSNL to deploy 1 lakh 4G towers by 2025 to compete with Jio, Airtel

BSNL, the state-owned telecom provider, is intensifying its efforts to expand 4G services and compete with private players like Jio and Airtel. To strengthen its network, the company aims to install 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers by mid-2025. This move is expected to enhance connectivity and address service quality concerns while maintaining BSNL’s reputation for affordable plans.

Currently, BSNL’s 4G services are active in over 75,000 locations, as announced on social media. Despite this, the company has faced customer losses due to slow internet speeds and network issues. According to TRAI’s December 2024 report, BSNL lost around 3,22,000 subscribers, bringing its total user base to approximately 91.7 million. Frequent call drops and service disruptions have been major concerns, prompting the government to push for improvements in network infrastructure.

To enhance service reliability, BSNL has installed 30,000 backup batteries and set up over 15,000 power plants to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. However, customer retention remains a challenge, with nearly 300,000 users leaving the network in November and December 2024. The planned 4G expansion will cover both urban and rural areas, with 15 major cities among the first to benefit. Once the upgraded network is fully operational, BSNL hopes to attract users from competitors like Jio and Airtel by offering improved high-speed internet services.