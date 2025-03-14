This air carrier bans use of power banks during flights from April 1

Singapore City: The national air carrier of Singapore has banned use of power banks during flights from April 1. Passengers flying with Singapore Airlines will soon not be allowed to charge portable power banks via onboard USB ports, or use power banks to charge their personal devices during their flight.

Power banks will only be allowed to be carried in cabin baggage on all SIA flights and are not permitted in checked baggage. Customers can bring power banks with a capacity of up to 100Wh without special approval, while those between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE revises parking codes with weeks left for variable rates

These power banks are classified as lithium batteries as per the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations which the SIA Group complies with, the airline further stated.