Bajaj launches new three-wheelers: Details

Mumbai: Bajaj has launched a new three-wheeler brand called Gogo. The company has also released the tech-loaded passenger vehicles in three variants. It starts at Rs 3.26 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 3,83,004 (all ex-showroom). The electric auto can be purchased by paying a down payment of Rs. 24,999. It can be bought by visiting the company’s authorised outlets across the country.

Interested customers can pay an extra amount of Rs. 3,200, and get some advanced features such as anti-theft alert, hill hold assist, and park assist functions. The base trim named P5009 gets an advanced PMS motor, which generates a peak power of f 4.5 kW and 36 Nm of torque, while the top variants offer the maximum power of 5.5kW with 36 Nm of peak torque. The former provides a decent range of 171 km on a single charge, while the latter is claimed to give 251 km on full top-up.

The P5009 can reach 0 to 80 per cent battery level in just 4.30 hours. It comes with an onboard charger, allowing the customers to take full advantage of it. The newly launched three-wheeler gets a long list of advanced features. The list includes front and rear drum brakes, a telescopic fork at the front, a swing arm with a helical coil spring for the rear section, regenerative braking, dual-tone upholstery, a digital LCD instrument cluster, a mobile charger with USB Type A support system, a glove box, and telematics integration under the TecPac provision, among others.