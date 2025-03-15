Know relation between sex and social media

As per experts, social media has become the new sex, it gives us a rush of feel-good hormones and we constantly crave more. But unlike sex, too much social media may be rewiring our brains and damaging our wellbeing.

Technology has invaded our bedrooms and changed the way we think about sex. Take sexting, for example. Sending flirty messages and naughty selfies to a crush or partner might seem exciting, but it also means your private moments aren’t really private anymore. Once you snap that picture, you lose control of where it ends up.

Dating apps have made it easier to find a compatible partner. Long-distance couples can use video chat when they’re apart. At the end of the day, maintaining a healthy sex life in the digital age comes down to balance.

Phubbing, or phone snubbing, is when you ignore the person you’re with to focus on your phone instead. When you phub someone, it makes them feel like they don’t matter and that whatever is on your phone is more important. Studies show phubbing can damage relationships and lead to feelings of depression or distress in the person being ignored. Over time, phubbing can become a habit that’s hard to break. But being mindfully present with the people in your life leads to stronger & healthier relationships.

A digital detox means taking an extended break from social media, screens, and other electronics. It gives you the opportunity to disconnect from the online world and reconnect with yourself. Some of the benefits of unplugging include:

• Reduced anxiety and depression. Excessive social media use has been linked to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

• Improved focus and concentration. Without the constant distraction of notifications and “fear of missing out,” you can improve your focus and be more present in the moment.

• Better sleep. Blue light from screens disrupts your circadian rhythm and makes it harder to fall asleep. Unplugging in the evening allows your body and mind to wind down for sleep.

• Stronger relationships. Spending less time on social media and more time engaging with friends and family in person can help strengthen your real-world relationships.