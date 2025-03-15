‘Painkili’ starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan to stream on this OTT platform

A month after its theatrical release, the romantic comedy Painkili, starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan, is gearing up for its OTT debut. Streaming platform ManoramaMAX has confirmed that the film, which hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, will soon be available for viewers who missed its big-screen run.

Directed by Sreejith Babu in his directorial debut, Painkili follows the story of Suku, a man who pretends to be insane to evade the law but finds himself entangled in a web of deception after falling in love. The film features Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas, and Chandu Salimkumar in key roles. Written by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Sajin Gopu, best known for his role as Ambaan in Aavesham. Produced by Fahadh Faasil and Friends in association with Urban Animal, the project also saw Madhavan collaborating with Fahadh Faasil, the lead in Aavesham, as a producer.

Despite its notable cast and crew, Painkili struggled at the box office, grossing around Rs 4 crore against a Rs 10 crore budget and receiving mixed reviews. The film’s technical team includes editor Kiran Das (Ullozhukku, Romancham, Rorschach) and composer Justin Varghese (Ponman, Sky Force). While ManoramaMAX has confirmed its release on their platform, the official streaming date is yet to be announced.