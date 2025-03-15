Railways transported 1,465 million tonnes of freight in FY25

Indian Railways transported 1,465.371 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the financial year 2024-25, surpassing the previous year’s total of 1,443.166 MT. The Ministry of Railways announced the figures in a post on X, highlighting the steady progress toward its long-term goal of 3,000 MT freight loading by 2027. Over the past 11 years, rail infrastructure has expanded significantly, with more than 34,000 km of new railway tracks laid across the country to support increasing freight and passenger movement.

The Railways has also seen notable growth in manufacturing across key components. Between April 2024 and January 2025, 2.43 lakh wheels were produced, a 23% rise from the 1.98 lakh manufactured in the previous fiscal year. Similarly, locomotive production increased by over 9%, reaching 1,346 units compared to 1,235 in the same period last year. Coach manufacturing saw a 12% jump, with 8,805 coaches produced in FY25, up from 5,169 in FY24. Additionally, axle production grew by 7%, rising from 77,636 units to 83,275 units.

The Railways has also recorded a significant increase in the number of women loco pilots over the past decade. In 2014, only 371 women served in this role, but by 2024, the number had surged nearly fivefold to 1,828. These achievements reflect the organization’s broader efforts to modernize infrastructure, boost production capacity, and promote gender inclusion within the workforce.