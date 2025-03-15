Yamaha introduces India’s first-ever hybrid motorcycle: Details

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched first-ever hybrid motorcycle in India. The bike named Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is offered at Rs 1,44,800 (ex-showroom).

Powering the FZ-S Fi is a 149-cc Blue Core engine that is now OBD-2B compliant. The engine is equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies provide quieter starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine at idle and restarting with a quick clutch action. The company has not mentioned the claimed fuel efficiency yet.

It has integrated front turn signals, now positioned within the air intake area. The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid introduces a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that integrates with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. It features Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation linked to Google Maps, offering real-time directions, navigation index, intersection details, and road names.

The handlebar position has been optimised for greater comfort on long rides. The switches on the handlebar have been adjusted for better accessibility. The horn switch has been repositioned to prioritise comfort and ease of use. The fuel tank now features an aeroplane-style fuel cap that remains attached during refuelling. The new 2025 ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid is being offered in two colours – Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.