190 patients rescued after massive fire breaks out at government hospital

Gwalior: Over 190 patients were evacuated as a massive fire broke out at a government hospital on Sunday in the Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh. The fire broke out at the Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College. No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per reports, the fire started at around 1 am in one of the air conditioners of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department of the hospital. More than 190 patients who were at the hospital during the time of the fire, including 13 ICU patints, were promptly rescued from the location. They have been shifted to another hospital.

Also Read: ‘Lucifer’ re-release: Mohanlal’s hit film returns to theaters on this date

A release from the state Public Relations Department said a short-circuit was likely to have caused the fire in the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital.