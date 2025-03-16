51 killed, 100 injured in fire during concert at nightclub

Skopje: In a tragic incident, at least 51 people lost their lives and 100 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia. More than a thousand people had gathered for a concert by DNK, a hip-hop duo at “Pulse”, a nightclub in the small town of Kocani. The concert that started at midnight on Sunday was attended mainly by young people.

Also Read: UAE authority announces closure of a road until April 30

The blaze erupted and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly. Local media speculated that the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices.