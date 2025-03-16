AR Rahman discharged from hospital; MK Stalin confirms he’s fine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin provided an update on AR Rahman’s health after the Oscar-winning composer was hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain. Stalin took to social media to reassure fans, stating that he had spoken with doctors who confirmed that Rahman was fine and would be returning home soon. His post expressed relief and happiness over the musician’s stable condition.

Rahman’s team later confirmed that the 58-year-old composer had been discharged from the hospital. They clarified that his hospitalization was due to medical complications caused by dehydration and neck pain following recent travel. The team also dismissed rumors about heart-related issues, emphasizing that all medical tests showed normal results and that Rahman was in good health.

Despite his brief health setback, Rahman remains engaged in multiple projects. Last month, he performed alongside Ed Sheeran during the singer’s Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai. He is also working on the music for Tere Ishq Mein, a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Anand L. Rai.