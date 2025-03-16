AR Rahman hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration, neck pain after travel

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain following recent travel, his team confirmed. Doctors conducted tests and found him to be in normal health, with expectations of his discharge by the end of the day. His team also dismissed false reports claiming he had been admitted due to chest pain, clarifying that the hospitalization was solely related to travel-related discomfort.

Rahman has been actively engaged in music projects and live performances. Last month, he joined Ed Sheeran on stage during the singer’s Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai. The two artists thrilled the audience with a collaborative remix of Ed’s Shape of You and Rahman’s Urvasi. Sheeran later shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it an honor to perform alongside Rahman.

In addition to live shows, Rahman is composing music for Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L. Rai. Meanwhile, his personal life has seen recent challenges, as his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was hospitalized for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news came months after Rahman and Banu announced their separation in November 2024, ending nearly 29 years of marriage.