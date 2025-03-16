DYFI Flags, CPI(M) Songs at Kerala Temple Festival Trigger Political Row

A political controversy has erupted in Kerala after DYFI flags and CPI(M) songs were featured at a temple festival in Kollam district. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), reportedly displayed its flags, and songs glorifying the party were played during the Thiruvathira festival at Kadakkal Devi temple on March 10. In response, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P.S. Prasanth has ordered a vigilance inquiry, stating that strict action will follow once the report is submitted.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan strongly criticized the incident, accusing the ruling party of trying to create societal conflicts and indirectly helping the BJP. He questioned why political songs were performed at a religious festival and condemned the party’s actions as a display of arrogance. Local media reported that during the event, singer Aghoshi performed pro-Left songs such as ‘Pushpane Ariyamo’ and ‘Nooru Pookale,’ while CPI(M) and DYFI flags appeared on an LED screen on stage, and some attendees raised slogans like ‘Inquilab Zindabad.’

TDB president Prasanth emphasized that courts have banned political flags and symbols on temple premises, and the Board had already issued a circular reinforcing this rule. He assured that the matter would be discussed in detail at the Board’s upcoming meeting on March 19 in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident has sparked heated debates, with critics arguing that religious spaces should remain free from political influence.