Hockey India announces Player of the Year awards

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Singh and senior goalkeeper Savita Punia won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Player of the Year award in the men’s and women’s categories.

In men’s hockey, Harmanpreet led India to their second consecutive bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was also a part of the Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning side.

In women’s hockey, Savita was a member of the Indian team in the Tokyo Olympics. The team had lost the third-place match to Great Britain. Savita also won the Hockey India Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year award for 2024. This was the third time that Savita won the award.

The seventh Hockey India Annual Awards were held to commemorate 100 years of Indian hockey and also to celebrate the country’s World Cup win in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur. The 1975 Men’s World Cup-winning team was conferred with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement award.