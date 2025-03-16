ISL 2024-25: Dates for Knockouts, semi-finals and final announced

Kolkata: The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the schedule for its 2024-25 playoffs. The knockouts will be played on March 29 and 30 followed by the two-legged semi-finals on April 2-3 and 6-7. The final of the 2024-25 season will be played on April 12.

Mohun Bagan SG created history by clinching the League Shield for the second season in a row, becoming the first team in the competition to do so. Along with Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC confirmed their spots in the playoffs.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Book 5 series in India

In the playoffs, the teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in two single-legged knockout matches to determine the opponents for Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who made it directly to the semi-finals. The semi-final clashes will be played in a home-and-away format, leading up to the much-awaited final showdown on April 12.

Playoffs Schedule:

March 29: Knockout 1 – Bengaluru FC (home) vs Mumbai City FC

March 30: Knockout 2 – NorthEast United FC (home) vs Jamshedpur FC

April 2: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs FC Goa

April 3 : Semi-final 2 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mohun Bagan SG

April 6 : Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – FC Goa (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1

April 7 : Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan SG (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2

April 12 : Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2