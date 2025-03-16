Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of growing influence of drug mafias

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns about drug mafias attempting to tighten their grip on society. Speaking at the passing-out parade of sub-inspector cadets, he highlighted the devastating effects of synthetic drugs, which he said strip individuals of their humanity. Vijayan stressed that efforts should focus on rehabilitating those trapped in addiction and helping them return to normal life. He also praised the commendable work of the Excise and Police departments in their fight against drug-related crimes. Additionally, he addressed the issue of cybercrimes and warned police officers against forming any associations with individuals linked to criminal activities.

In a bid to intensify the crackdown on drug networks, the Kerala government has planned a large-scale, statewide raid. A high-level meeting between the Police and Excise departments led to the decision, with ADGP Manoj Abraham appointed as the coordinator and the Excise Commissioner designated as the nodal officer. The initiative will include joint inspections of interstate buses and other vehicles, as well as the creation of a comprehensive database of drug mafias and syndicates. The police will also provide cyber support to the Excise Department to strengthen investigative efforts.

Authorities have discovered that several individuals acquitted in past drug cases have resumed trafficking from other states, prompting the establishment of a dedicated monitoring system to track their activities. District Police Chiefs and Excise Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to hold regular intelligence-sharing meetings to ensure the operation’s success. The government’s aggressive approach underscores its commitment to tackling the growing drug menace in Kerala.