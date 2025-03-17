Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices depreicated marginally in Kerala on Monday, March 17, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 65,680, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8210, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8983.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8236.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.18%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.14%. The current price of silver is 106000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after reaching a new all-time high of Rs 88,310 per 10 grams last week, gold April futures saw profit booking at elevated levels on Monday. The gold April futures contracts were trading 0.32% or Rs 278 lower at Rs 87,713 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver May futures managed to stay above the Rs 1 lakh per kg mark, despite some profit-taking. Silver contracts were trading 0.38% or Rs 379 lower at Rs 1,00,359 per

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,989.79 an ounce. Gold rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,997.30. price of spot silver was up 0.1% at $33.82 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $991.25, and palladium added 0.1% to $965.91.