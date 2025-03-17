Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 ended with notable gains on Monday backed by sustained buying interest in financial, healthcare and select metal stocks. The BSE Sensex ended 341.04 pts or 0.46% higher at 74,169.95. The NSE Nifty settled with a gain of 112 points or 0.5 per cent at 22,509.

Overall market breadth was negative, with over 2,500 declining stocks as against 1,617 advancing shares on the BSE. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,643 against 2,437 stocks that declined, and 129 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,209. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 97, and those that hit a 52-week low was 432. A total of 221 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 394 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance Adani Ports, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Tata Steel. Top losers were ITC, Nestle India, SBI and Reliance Industries.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap advanced 0.8 per cent, while the SmallCap ended unchanged. Sectorally, the BSE Healthcare, Financial Services, Auto and Metal indices were up around 1 per cent each on Monday.